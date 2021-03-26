Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: Absurd, unglaublich, grotesk, Riesenchance, Tenbagger…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
26.03.21
08:07 Uhr
0,033 Euro
+0,002
+4,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.03.2021 | 08:04
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl

PR Newswire

London, March 25

26March 2021

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, reports that the announcement released yesterday by Proger Managers & Partners Srl and Proger Spa is totally groundless.

Proger Managers & Partners are using a dilatory tactic to delay the reimbursement of the Loan.

Cadogan restates that according to the Loan Agreement, Proger Managers & Partners have been in default since 25 February 2021, being the Maturity Date. As already announced, Cadogan will engage all the necessary legal actions to protect the interests of the Company and all of the Company's stakeholders via the necessary competent authorities.

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

CADOGAN PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.