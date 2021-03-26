Neoen and ActewAGL have opened Australia's first hydrogen vehicle-refueling station in Canberra. It will cater to the state government's new fleet of Hyundai Nexo hydrogen cars.From pv magazine Australia Australia's first publicly available hydrogen refueling station has opened in Canberra. French renewables giant Neoen developed the project with Australia's ActewAGL. Neoen's delivery of the refueling station goes hand in hand with the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) government's new fleet of 20 Hyundai Nexo hydrogen vehicles. The project is part of a contract with the ACT government for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...