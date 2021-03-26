Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Aktienchance: Absurd, unglaublich, grotesk, Riesenchance, Tenbagger…!?
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
25.03.21
17:18 Uhr
20,850 Euro
-0,150
-0,71 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
26.03.2021 | 08:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses announces the agenda for the general meeting as at 28 April 2021

Today, Intervest Offices & Warehouses is publishing the convocation and agenda for the ordinary general shareholders' meetings which will be held at the registered office, Uitbreidingstraat 66, 2600 Berchem, as at 28 April 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Given the current corona measures, a live broadcast is foreseen. Shareholders who wish to follow this broadcast are requested to register in advance.

Attachment

  • Announcement agenda general meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3b823a9-6b1b-42fe-b05a-aba1e26f2efb)

