Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses announces the agenda for the general meeting as at 28 April 2021

Today, Intervest Offices & Warehouses is publishing the convocation and agenda for the ordinary general shareholders' meetings which will be held at the registered office, Uitbreidingstraat 66, 2600 Berchem, as at 28 April 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Given the current corona measures, a live broadcast is foreseen. Shareholders who wish to follow this broadcast are requested to register in advance .



Attachment