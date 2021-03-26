American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Is a Self-Directed IRA Ideal for Volatile Times?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / What can a Self-Directed IRA investor do to handle volatile times? That was the topic posed at a recent post at the American IRA blog. According to the post, there are some different ways that investors can look at volatility. For example, recent political upheaval would fall under the category of "political volatility," which can be hard to define. For many investors, according to the post, the priority in retirement investing is to concentrate on the long-term future-perhaps as long as decades out. But the post also notes that investors can do a lot to handle volatility in the short term by investing in a Self-Directed IRA.

In the post, American IRA highlights the different types of volatility that investors can expect. Economic turmoil may be top on the list. Although 2020's economic turmoil was primarily the result of uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the steep drop-off in the major stock indexes earlier in the year highlighted just how quickly things can change. For well-disciplined retirement investors-particularly those with well-diversified portfolios-this is only a blip on the journey. But in the moment, the post notes, that kind of volatility can be a challenge.

The post also talks about political volatility, which can be unpredictable in terms of how it shapes future events. Economic and cultural changes can come about as a result of political upheaval, which makes it difficult to anticipate how it might impact an investment portfolio.

"This post talks about volatility and why it doesn't have to be a threat to every retirement investor," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "A Self-Directed IRA is one tool for achieving diversification. But ultimately, it is up to the investor to decide how they will prepare for and deal with periods of exceptional volatility.

