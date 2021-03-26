Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals available in Whole Foods locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Oakville, Mississauga, and Markham

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to report its healthy and delicious Holy Crap breakfast cereals are now available in Whole Foods stores in Ontario.

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes greats, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Holy Crap offers four distinct SKUs all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

"We are delighted that consumers can now find Holy Crap organic breakfast cereals at all Whole Food locations across Canada. Our loyal consumers always tell us that eating Holy Crap makes them feel great and that it helps them maintain a healthy gut. With emerging science, we also know that maintaining a healthy gut creates a happy mind…and who doesn't need a little more happy?" said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co.

Whole Foods has over 400 stores in North America, including 13 store locations in Canada. If you're visiting the Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto, or Ottawa area, you will find a Whole Foods store stocked with favorite products. Whole Foods is known for selling organic and all-natural products. When it comes to the food products it makes available, this progressive store maintains the strictest quality standards and this practice is shared with Holy Crap. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives are included in products - only the best quality. In 2017, Amazon agreed to buy the upscale grocery chain for US$13.4 billion, in a deal that instantly transformed it from a pioneer of online shopping into a merchant with physical outposts in hundreds of neighborhoods across the North America and into Europe.

As featured on CBC's Dragons Den, Holy Crap is focused on creating innovative brands and products inspired to improve lives through simple, quality ingredients. Holy Crap products are manufactured in Gibsons, British Columbia and are available at 575 locations across Canada including many well-known Canadian retailers such as Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods and London Drugs, as well as online through its website at www.holycrap.com and through www.amazon.ca.

The markets for breakfast cereals is large and growing. According to a recent analyst report by The Business Research Company, the global breakfast cereal market is expected to grow from $56.86 billion in 2020 to $60.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. While the year-over-year growth is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the impact of COVID-19, the market is estimated to reach $75.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Growing adoption of convenience foods and rising health consciousness are likely to augment the demand for breakfast cereals over the forecast period. Furthermore, consciousness among people to consume healthy products, mostly in western countries, also plays a vital role in generating demand. Rising awareness among people in emerging economies regarding health benefits associated with breakfast cereals is poised to create ample opportunities for new market entrants.

About Whole Foods

Who are we? Well, we seek out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintain the strictest quality standards in the industry, and have an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Add to that the excitement and fun we bring to shopping for groceries, and you start to get a sense of what we're all about. Oh yeah, we're a mission-driven company too.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com. Interested entrepreneurs can find more information regarding YamChops franchising opportunities by visiting: https://yamchops.com/pages/franchise.

