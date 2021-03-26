Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Spago Nanomedical to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Spago Nanomedical AB's shares (short name SPAGO) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. Spago Nanomedical is the 30th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicine company in clinical development phase, developing products for diagnostics and treatment of life-threatening diseases. The company's operations are focused on the development of SpagoPix, a cancer-selective contrast agent for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and Tumorad for radiopharmaceutical therapy of cancer. Both projects are built on a patented platform of polymeric materials with unique properties that enable more accurate diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. "Facilitation of healthcare and saving lives should always be a good investment," said Mats Hansen, CEO of Spago Nanomedical. "At Spago Nanomedical we are committed to improving treatment and diagnostics of life-threatening diseases as we continue to build our business. The listing at Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a stepping stone for continued value creation for our owners and eventually for patients with cancer. It marks the beginning of the next chapter of Spago Nanomedical." "We are happy to welcome Spago Nanomedical as they become a part of the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They make an important contribution to our Health Care sector as well as to patients benefiting from their products. We look forward to follow their growth journey as a listed company." Spago Nanomedical AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com