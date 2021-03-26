Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Spago Nanomedical to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Achtung Übernahme! Halo Collective kurbelt den Umsatzturbo weiter an!?
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2021 | 08:41
Stockholm, March 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Spago Nanomedical AB's shares (short name SPAGO) commences today on the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. Spago
Nanomedical is the 30th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicine company in clinical development
phase, developing products for diagnostics and treatment of life-threatening
diseases. The company's operations are focused on the development of SpagoPix,
a cancer-selective contrast agent for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and
Tumorad for radiopharmaceutical therapy of cancer. Both projects are built on
a patented platform of polymeric materials with unique properties that enable
more accurate diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. 

"Facilitation of healthcare and saving lives should always be a good
investment," said Mats Hansen, CEO of Spago Nanomedical. "At Spago Nanomedical
we are committed to improving treatment and diagnostics of life-threatening
diseases as we continue to build our business. The listing at Nasdaq First
North Growth Market is a stepping stone for continued value creation for our
owners and eventually for patients with cancer. It marks the beginning of the
next chapter of Spago Nanomedical." 

"We are happy to welcome Spago Nanomedical as they become a part of the Nasdaq
family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They make an
important contribution to our Health Care sector as well as to patients
benefiting from their products. We look forward to follow their growth journey
as a listed company." 

Spago Nanomedical AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
