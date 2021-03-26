Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Pierce Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, March 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Pierce Group AB's shares (short name PIERCE) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Pierce Group is the 29th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Pierce Group is leading European e-commerce company selling motorcycle and snowmobile gear, parts, accessories and streetwear to passionate customers through our online stores 24MX, XLMOTO, and Sledstore. The company offers an extensive assortment of strong, well-known external brands and popular private brands at competitive prices for all types of riders, beginners to experienced whether they prefer riding offroad, onroad, or on snow. Pierce Groups vision become the most admired retailer within the motorcycle industry. "Today's listing of Pierce Group is an important and exciting step for our company", says Henrik Zadig, CEO of Pierce. "We believe that we are still in the beginning of the journey with Pierce and that we have only scratched the surface of the potential that exists in our business model and within our niche. We now look forward to welcoming our new shareholders to the Pierce Group as we continue to focus on increasing market shares and improving profitability by delivering attractive offers for riders across Europe." "We are excited to welcome Pierce Group as they list on the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We have had a strong start to 2021 and the listing of Pierce Group is a demonstration of how Nasdaq has managed to attract valuable companies with innovative business ideas. We look forward to see them develop and grow as they are now continuing their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com