Aomori Prefecture Releases Prehistoric "Jomon Period"-inspired Music Video "JOMON"

AOMORI, Japan, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- Fusion between Jomon Period Sites and Japan's Pop Culture -

The Aomori Prefectural Government released a music video dubbed "JOMON" on February 20 in collaboration with the local pop group "RINGOMUSUME" (literally meaning "Apple Girls"). Aomori Prefecture hosts 8 out of a total of 17 Jomon Period (13,000 to 400 BCE) sites, which the Japanese government recommended as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage candidate for 2021.

Photo1:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106462/202103152288/_prw_PI1fl_ol9Ti49h.jpg

Photo2:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106462/202103152288/_prw_PI2fl_hSQq32Px.jpg

URL: https://jomon-japan.jp/en/

The music video conveys the charms of the Jomon Period sites with images of stunning beauty, including those of clay figurines and jades, among other items, as it features the pop group "RINGOMUSUME," wearing Jomon-inspired costumes, singing the tie-in song "JOMON," and dancing on stage at Jomon Period archaeological sites in Aomori Prefecture.

The cluster of Jomon Period archaeological sites represents a prehistoric cultural heritage characterized by the coexistence between human beings and nature for more than 10,000 years -- a rare development in world history. The Aomori Prefectural Government believes that the music video will provide many inspirations for people's efforts toward a sustainable and better world in modern times.

Music video is available on YouTube.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_k_KFMJhU1M)

Furthermore, the "Jomon Tanken Musume (Jomon Explorer Girl)" video, which introduces the values and charms of the 8 sites in Aomori Prefecture from a unique viewpoint, is available on the same channel. The video is accessible at the following address:

YouTube

(https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbbPMvqC2reaLXgYUT_CqdU7EesL4Kh_w)

Mr. Shinya Tada, who wrote and composed the campaign song "JOMON," has also been engaged in songwriting for the popular Japanese boy band Arashi, the Japanese pop group AKB48, and others.

(http://lifetonemusic.com/creators/tadashinya)

RINGOMUSUME (http://ringomusume.com/) is intended to help promote regional revitalization in Aomori Prefecture. The group, aimed at energizing the primary industry through entertainment, has been attracting attention as a leading regional pop group in Japan.

The Jomon Prehistoric Sites in Northern Japan

The group of Jomon Period archaeological sites of northern Japan, which consists of 17 sets of sites in Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Akita prefectures, is a precious cultural heritage that has passed down to the present day the lives and spiritual culture of the people who lived on gathering, fishing, and hunting for more than 10,000 years in the preagricultural period. The group of those archaeological sites is seeking approval in 2021 by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to be inscribed on the World Cultural Heritage list.

Official website (English)

https://jomon-japan.jp/en/