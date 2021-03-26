VICE TV Celebrities and over 10,000 Fans to Attend

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (OTC PINK: TCNAF) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms, is thrilled to announce two much-anticipated new product launches this weekend in San Diego, California.

Lyfted Farms, renowned in the industry for its masterful cultivation techniques and unique and powerful strains of exotic cannabis flower, will tease two new very potent strains to 10,000 existing and potential consumers at the Barona Raceway near San Diego tomorrow, Saturday, March 27th.

VICE TV celebrities "Donkmaster" Sage Thomas and "Country C" will be championing and promoting the launch directly to the audience at the Raceway, and limited 'first taste' products will be available for sale on-site through a licensed delivery service.

The new THC-dominant strains, Carolina Cantaloupe, and Heads Up Pro-Tree, with 31% and 25% THC respectively, will rank among some of the most potent THC strains to come onto the market in 2021. The strains are proprietary to Lyfted Farms and have never before been sampled by consumers.

"This kind of direct-to-consumer loyalty and relationship-building is the central theme of our marketing and how we differentiate," said Shaun Serpa, Marketing Director for Lyfted Farms. "We are actively in, on the ground, and arm in arm with our consumers, where they celebrate their passions, like drag racing, and idols, like Donkmaster and Country C. This is how they know we are the real deal."

Donkmaster and Country C will personally be on-hand to meet and greet fans and further promote the new strains on Sunday March 28th at the COOKIES La Mesa retail store in San Diego.

COOKIES, with over 25 retail locations throughout the United States, is one of the most authentic and well-respected cannabis lifestyle brands in the country and is set to massively scale its retail footprint in 2021 and beyond.

Immediately following the exclusive launch events at Barona Raceway and COOKIES, full distribution of the new strains will roll out to additional select Lyfted Farms retail dispensaries.

