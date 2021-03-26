Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
26.03.21
10:11 Uhr
4,223 Euro
+0,021
+0,50 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2214,22310:26
4,2254,22710:26
Dow Jones News
26.03.2021 | 09:22
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUI AG: Result of AGM

DJ TUI AG: Result of AGM 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Result of AGM 
26-March-2021 / 08:48 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG 
("TUI AG") 
 
Result of AGM 
The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 12.00am on Thursday 25 March 
All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. 
 
                                                                                                      % of 
                                                                                                      Issued 
 
                                                                                                      Share 
                                                                                                      Capital 
                                                      VOTES             VOTES             VOTES               VOTES 
Resolutions                                           FOR               AGAINST           TOTAL       Voted   WITHHELD 
                                                                  %                 % 
              Presentation of annual financial 
1             statements as of 30 September 2020,     No resolution required 
              consolidated financial statements and 
              reports 
2             Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2020 
2.1           Friedrich Joussen (CEO)                 538,847,842 99.88 668,395     0.12  539,516,237 49.07   6,533,371 
2.2           David Burling                           539,922,537 99.89 591,865     0.11  540,514,402 49.16   6,550,994 
2.3           Birgit Conix                            539,969,715 99.90 548,881     0.10  540,518,596 49.17   6,546,625 
2.4           Sebastian Ebel                          540,005,943 99.90 534,202     0.10  540,540,145 49.17   6,501,526 
2.5           Dr. Elke Eller                          539,952,841 99.90 563,742     0.10  540,516,583 49.16   6,548,813 
2.6           Frank Rosenberger                       539,941,412 99.90 540,814     0.10  540,482,226 49.16   6,583,170 
3             Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2020 
3.1           Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)           539,665,045 99.82 983,611     0.18  540,648,656 49.18   6,416,552 
3.2           Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)          539,525,040 99.79 1,112,371   0.21  540,637,411 49.18   6,427,885 
3.3           Peter Long (Deputy Chairman)            539,936,032 99.87 681,079     0.13  540,617,111 49.17   6,447,773 
3.4           Ingrid-Helen Arnold                     539,962,818 99.90 525,666     0.10  540,488,484 49.16   6,576,912 
3.5           Andreas Barczewski                      539,426,759 99.81 1,040,350   0.19  540,467,109 49.16   6,598,287 
3.6           Peter Bremme                            539,485,666 99.81 1,001,955   0.19  540,487,621 49.16   6,577,775 
3.7           Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst                   539,815,010 99.88 668,465     0.12  540,483,475 49.16   6,581,921 
3.8           Wolfgang Flintermann                    539,421,666 99.81 1,021,940   0.19  540,443,606 49.16   6,617,318 
3.9           María Garaña Corces                     539,849,636 99.89 589,480     0.11  540,439,116 49.16   6,626,280 
3.10          Angelika Gifford                        539,888,869 99.89 575,046     0.11  540,463,915 49.16   6,601,481 
3.11          Valerie Gooding                         539,875,177 99.89 595,700     0.11  540,470,877 49.16   6,594,519 
3.12          Stefan Heinemann                        539,422,977 99.81 1,041,760   0.19  540,464,737 49.16   6,590,021 
3.13          Dr. Dierk Hirschel                      539,846,559 99.89 616,149     0.11  540,462,708 49.16   6,602,688 
3.14          Janis Kong                              539,813,561 99.88 650,768     0.12  540,464,329 49.16   6,599,963 
3.15          Vladimir Lukin                          533,867,377 98.78 6,589,194   1.22  540,456,571 49.16   6,608,825 
3.16          Coline McConville                       539,822,059 99.88 638,491     0.12  540,460,550 49.16   6,604,846 
3.17          Alexey Mordashov                        208,842,631 99.65 729,145     0.35  209,571,776 19.06   6,576,140 
3.18          Michael Pönipp                          539,923,862 99.90 529,883     0.10  540,453,745 49.16   6,611,651 
3.19          Carola Schwirn                          539,441,139 99.81 1,024,559   0.19  540,465,698 49.16   6,595,198 
3.20          Anette Strempel                         539,396,737 99.80 1,068,769   0.20  540,465,506 49.16   6,586,848 
3.21          Ortwin Strubelt                         539,911,671 99.90 544,230     0.10  540,455,901 49.16   6,602,761 
3.22          Joan Trían Riu                          539,271,635 99.78 1,173,096   0.22  540,444,731 49.16   6,616,165 
3.23          Stefan Weinhofer                        539,356,492 99.81 1,036,156   0.19  540,392,648 49.15   6,668,248 
4             Appointment of the auditor              541,185,446 99.53 2,566,353   0.47  543,751,799 49.46   3,307,586 
5             New authorised capital pursuant to new  479,487,448 88.18 64,260,175  11.82 543,747,623 49.46   3,312,498 
              article 4(5) of the Charter 
6             New authorised capital pursuant to new  523,768,845 96.33 19,966,126  3.67  543,734,971 49.46   3,325,209 
              article 4(7) of the Charter 
              Authorisation for convertible bonds/ 
7             bonds with warrants and new conditional 529,417,062 97.40 14,107,338  2.60  543,524,400 49.44   3,535,946 
              capital pursuant to new article 4(9) of 
              the Charter 
8             Election of Supervisory Board members 
8.1           Dr. Jutta Dönges                        474,877,047 87.38 68,599,385  12.62 543,476,432 49.43   3,584,464 
8.2           Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst                   495,530,927 91.75 44,586,674  8.25  540,117,601 49.13   6,943,262 
8.3           Janina Kugel                            537,059,169 99.46 2,900,246   0.54  539,959,415 49.11   7,101,481 
8.4           Alexey Mordashov                        410,850,773 75.61 132,518,563 24.39 543,369,336 49.42   3,691,560 
9             Approval of the remuneration system for 514,687,664 95.80 22,560,023  4.20  537,247,687 48.87   9,813,209 
              the Executive Board members 
              Resolution on the remuneration and 
10            remuneration system for the members of  541,498,395 99.69 1,706,070   0.31  543,204,465 49.41   3,856,431 
              the Supervisory Board 
              Approval of the remuneration report for 
              the financial year that ended 
11                                                    524,741,987 97.69 12,435,509  2.31  537,177,496 48.86   9,860,044 
              on 30 September 2020 prepared and 
              audited pursuant to section 162 AktG 
Votes of Independent Shareholders on the resolutions concerning the election of the independent Non-Executive Directors 
In accordance with the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (LR), the election results below exclude the 
votes of Unifirm Ltd. and its associates, who are controlling shareholders of TUI AG for the purposes of the LR. 
 
 
                                                                                         % of Issued 
 
                                                                                         Share Capital 
 
                                      VOTES                                  VOTES       Voted 
Resolutions                           FOR               VOTES AGAINST        TOTAL                      VOTES WITHHELD 
                                                  %                    % 
8.2            Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst  164,613,447 78.69 44,586,674     21.31 209,200,121 19.03          6,943,262 
8.3            Janina Kugel           206,141,689 98.61 2,900,246      1.39  209,041,935 19.01          7,101,481

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  RAG 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96332 
EQS News ID:    1178775 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 03:49 ET (07:49 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
