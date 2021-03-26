DJ TUI AG: Result of AGM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG ("TUI AG") Result of AGM The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 12.00am on Thursday 25 March All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. % of Issued Share Capital VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES Resolutions FOR AGAINST TOTAL Voted WITHHELD % % Presentation of annual financial 1 statements as of 30 September 2020, No resolution required consolidated financial statements and reports 2 Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2020 2.1 Friedrich Joussen (CEO) 538,847,842 99.88 668,395 0.12 539,516,237 49.07 6,533,371 2.2 David Burling 539,922,537 99.89 591,865 0.11 540,514,402 49.16 6,550,994 2.3 Birgit Conix 539,969,715 99.90 548,881 0.10 540,518,596 49.17 6,546,625 2.4 Sebastian Ebel 540,005,943 99.90 534,202 0.10 540,540,145 49.17 6,501,526 2.5 Dr. Elke Eller 539,952,841 99.90 563,742 0.10 540,516,583 49.16 6,548,813 2.6 Frank Rosenberger 539,941,412 99.90 540,814 0.10 540,482,226 49.16 6,583,170 3 Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2020 3.1 Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman) 539,665,045 99.82 983,611 0.18 540,648,656 49.18 6,416,552 3.2 Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman) 539,525,040 99.79 1,112,371 0.21 540,637,411 49.18 6,427,885 3.3 Peter Long (Deputy Chairman) 539,936,032 99.87 681,079 0.13 540,617,111 49.17 6,447,773 3.4 Ingrid-Helen Arnold 539,962,818 99.90 525,666 0.10 540,488,484 49.16 6,576,912 3.5 Andreas Barczewski 539,426,759 99.81 1,040,350 0.19 540,467,109 49.16 6,598,287 3.6 Peter Bremme 539,485,666 99.81 1,001,955 0.19 540,487,621 49.16 6,577,775 3.7 Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst 539,815,010 99.88 668,465 0.12 540,483,475 49.16 6,581,921 3.8 Wolfgang Flintermann 539,421,666 99.81 1,021,940 0.19 540,443,606 49.16 6,617,318 3.9 María Garaña Corces 539,849,636 99.89 589,480 0.11 540,439,116 49.16 6,626,280 3.10 Angelika Gifford 539,888,869 99.89 575,046 0.11 540,463,915 49.16 6,601,481 3.11 Valerie Gooding 539,875,177 99.89 595,700 0.11 540,470,877 49.16 6,594,519 3.12 Stefan Heinemann 539,422,977 99.81 1,041,760 0.19 540,464,737 49.16 6,590,021 3.13 Dr. Dierk Hirschel 539,846,559 99.89 616,149 0.11 540,462,708 49.16 6,602,688 3.14 Janis Kong 539,813,561 99.88 650,768 0.12 540,464,329 49.16 6,599,963 3.15 Vladimir Lukin 533,867,377 98.78 6,589,194 1.22 540,456,571 49.16 6,608,825 3.16 Coline McConville 539,822,059 99.88 638,491 0.12 540,460,550 49.16 6,604,846 3.17 Alexey Mordashov 208,842,631 99.65 729,145 0.35 209,571,776 19.06 6,576,140 3.18 Michael Pönipp 539,923,862 99.90 529,883 0.10 540,453,745 49.16 6,611,651 3.19 Carola Schwirn 539,441,139 99.81 1,024,559 0.19 540,465,698 49.16 6,595,198 3.20 Anette Strempel 539,396,737 99.80 1,068,769 0.20 540,465,506 49.16 6,586,848 3.21 Ortwin Strubelt 539,911,671 99.90 544,230 0.10 540,455,901 49.16 6,602,761 3.22 Joan Trían Riu 539,271,635 99.78 1,173,096 0.22 540,444,731 49.16 6,616,165 3.23 Stefan Weinhofer 539,356,492 99.81 1,036,156 0.19 540,392,648 49.15 6,668,248 4 Appointment of the auditor 541,185,446 99.53 2,566,353 0.47 543,751,799 49.46 3,307,586 5 New authorised capital pursuant to new 479,487,448 88.18 64,260,175 11.82 543,747,623 49.46 3,312,498 article 4(5) of the Charter 6 New authorised capital pursuant to new 523,768,845 96.33 19,966,126 3.67 543,734,971 49.46 3,325,209 article 4(7) of the Charter Authorisation for convertible bonds/ 7 bonds with warrants and new conditional 529,417,062 97.40 14,107,338 2.60 543,524,400 49.44 3,535,946 capital pursuant to new article 4(9) of the Charter 8 Election of Supervisory Board members 8.1 Dr. Jutta Dönges 474,877,047 87.38 68,599,385 12.62 543,476,432 49.43 3,584,464 8.2 Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst 495,530,927 91.75 44,586,674 8.25 540,117,601 49.13 6,943,262 8.3 Janina Kugel 537,059,169 99.46 2,900,246 0.54 539,959,415 49.11 7,101,481 8.4 Alexey Mordashov 410,850,773 75.61 132,518,563 24.39 543,369,336 49.42 3,691,560 9 Approval of the remuneration system for 514,687,664 95.80 22,560,023 4.20 537,247,687 48.87 9,813,209 the Executive Board members Resolution on the remuneration and 10 remuneration system for the members of 541,498,395 99.69 1,706,070 0.31 543,204,465 49.41 3,856,431 the Supervisory Board Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended 11 524,741,987 97.69 12,435,509 2.31 537,177,496 48.86 9,860,044 on 30 September 2020 prepared and audited pursuant to section 162 AktG Votes of Independent Shareholders on the resolutions concerning the election of the independent Non-Executive Directors In accordance with the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (LR), the election results below exclude the votes of Unifirm Ltd. and its associates, who are controlling shareholders of TUI AG for the purposes of the LR. % of Issued Share Capital VOTES VOTES Voted Resolutions FOR VOTES AGAINST TOTAL VOTES WITHHELD % % 8.2 Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst 164,613,447 78.69 44,586,674 21.31 209,200,121 19.03 6,943,262 8.3 Janina Kugel 206,141,689 98.61 2,900,246 1.39 209,041,935 19.01 7,101,481

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

