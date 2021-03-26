Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
WKN: A0BCLA ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
Dow Jones News
26.03.2021 | 09:31
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC approves a Euro 400m Capital Reduction

26-March-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release 
 
 
RE: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC approves a Euro 400m Capital Reduction 
 
 
26 March 2021 
 
 
Issued by DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of its outstanding listed asset covered securities identified below. This 
announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 
596/2014 and the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and ad hoc publicity pursuant to Article 53 of the 
SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. 
ISIN                        Trading venue 
CA249575AJ09                Euronext Dublin, regulated market 
XS0233593242                Euronext Dublin, regulated market 
XS0260901052                Euronext Dublin, regulated market 
US249575AN19 / DE000A0LPMX0 Euronext Dublin, regulated market 
CA249575AG69                London Stock Exchange, main market 
XS0222934357                London Stock Exchange, main market 
CH0026116084                SIX Swiss Exchange

Following receipt of approval from the Central Bank of Ireland and completion of the summary approval procedure under the Irish Companies Act 2014, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC is pleased to announce the reduction of the issued share capital of the company in the sum of Euro 400m (as approved by its sole shareholder DEPFA BANK PLC) and a return of capital of an equivalent amount to its shareholder.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

DEPFA BANK plc

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          DE000A0BCLA9 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          - 
LEI Code:      6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 
Sequence No.:  96331 
EQS News ID:   1178776 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
