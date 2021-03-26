DJ DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC approves a Euro 400m Capital Reduction

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (-) DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC approves a Euro 400m Capital Reduction 26-March-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release RE: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC approves a Euro 400m Capital Reduction 26 March 2021 Issued by DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of its outstanding listed asset covered securities identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and ad hoc publicity pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. ISIN Trading venue CA249575AJ09 Euronext Dublin, regulated market XS0233593242 Euronext Dublin, regulated market XS0260901052 Euronext Dublin, regulated market US249575AN19 / DE000A0LPMX0 Euronext Dublin, regulated market CA249575AG69 London Stock Exchange, main market XS0222934357 London Stock Exchange, main market CH0026116084 SIX Swiss Exchange

Following receipt of approval from the Central Bank of Ireland and completion of the summary approval procedure under the Irish Companies Act 2014, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC is pleased to announce the reduction of the issued share capital of the company in the sum of Euro 400m (as approved by its sole shareholder DEPFA BANK PLC) and a return of capital of an equivalent amount to its shareholder.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

DEPFA BANK plc

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

