A research team led by the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy has fabricated a perovskite solar module with a total active area of 42.8 cm2 and aperture area of 50 cm2. The panel was built with 20%-efficient perovskite cells connected in 14 series and was able to retain 90% of the initial efficiency after 800 h of thermal stress at 85° C.An international research group has used a novel doping strategy to design a perovskite solar module that is claimed to achieve higher efficiency compared to other perovskite-based devices and, at the same time, to maintain remarkable operational stability. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...