Minerco, Inc: Minerco Expected To Generate Revenues Earlier Than Projected

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Minerco, Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC PINK:MINE) is pleased to inform shareholders and the psychedelics industry at large that it is on a positive track forward and expects to generate revenue much earlier than originally projected.

In earlier shareholder communications, the Company had set expectations of revenue generation of August 2021, following the retirement of debts, acquiring a Jamaican production facility, and purchasing equipment to manufacture psilocybin products. The Company has achieved these goals much earlier than expected and is pleased to announce it's on track for revenue generation for April 2021.

"The decriminalization of psilocybin across key cities across the nation has been encouraging for both the industry and the company, as it plans to purchase storefront locations in cities like Ann Arbor, Oakland, Santa Cruz, and now Washington, D.C., which was the latest geographic area to decriminalize psychedelic substances such as psilocybin," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. "With two growing revenue streams and a strengthening balance sheet, we expect to be at the forefront of providing micro-dosed tablets to decriminalized areas, while also being the go-to provider for academic institutions that are undergoing studies on psilocybin," concluded Mr. Jenge.

This significant change comes off the heels of the acquisition of WLCCO, a white-labeling CBD company, which has resulted in an immediate gain of $2 million in revenues for company shareholders.

In addition, the company is on track to begin the production of their proprietary micro-dose psilocybin tablets. The company recently purchased and assembled all of the necessary equipment to cultivate and process psilocybin mushrooms in its Jamaica ISO 9001 approved facility. The customized equipment has the capacity to generate one million units of tablets per day of micro-dose psilocybin tables. Each tablet will be 0.10g (one-tenth of a gram) in dose and will come in 30 count bottles.

About Minerco, Inc.

Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC PINK:MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com.

