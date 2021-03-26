LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Commences Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26th, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP; FSE:LL1, OTCQB:LHLNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 26, 2021, it commences trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "LHLNF".

Stan Lis, CEO and a Director of Leanlife, states: " Listing on the OTCQB is part of a long-term strategy to introduce our Company to a broader audience. We believe trading on the OTCQB will be beneficial for our shareholders and help us enhance liquidity by providing our current and future American investors with easier access to trade our common shares in the United States."

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo verification and management certification process.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol: "LLP" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany (FSE) under the symbol "LL1".

About LeanLife Health and its Brand Positioning in the Marketplace

The Company is the exclusive distributor of the Iron Energy drink, branded with Mike Tyson. The FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe, Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). According to Allied Market Research, the global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, LeanLife will offer Iron Energy, a Mike Tyson branded energy drink to the consumers in the United State. LeanLife will be aggressively priced and shelf positioned, to appeal to a broad consumer base. Good market share growth will be expected.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of health and sport oriented consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

For more information, please see our webswite: www.leanlifehealth.com

or contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

