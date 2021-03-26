Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ORTHEX CORPORATION ON 29 MARCH 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 26 MARCH 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ORTHEX CORPORATION ON 29 MARCH 2021 The shares of Orthex Corporation will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 29 March 2021. The shares of Orthex Corporation will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Friday 26 March 2021. Basic information on Orthex Corporation as of 29 March 2021: Trading code: ORTHEX Issuer code: ORTHEX ISIN-code: FI4000480504 LEI code: 7437008RMK8BSWN39T09 Orderbook id: 219193 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 17 758 854 Listing date on the Official List: 29 March 2021 Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary ICB Supersector: 4020 Consumer Products and Services Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Alexander Rosenlew Address: Suomalaistentie 7 FI-02270 Espoo FINLAND Phone: +358 (0)19 329 61 Internet: https://investors.orthexgroup.com/ Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260