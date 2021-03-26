Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: SITOWISE GROUP PLC ON 29 MARCH 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 26 MARCH 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: SITOWISE GROUP PLC ON 29 MARCH 2021 The shares of Sitowise Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 29 March 2021. The shares of Sitowise Group Plc will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Friday 26 March 2021. Basic information on Sitowise Group Plc as of 29 March 2021: Trading code: SITOWS Issuer code: SITOWS ISIN-code: FI4000480215 LEI code: 743700HOHMOHAANHFF73 Orderbook id: 219192 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 34 493 874 Listing date on the Official List: 29 March 2021 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction and Materials Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Pekka Eloholma Address: Linnoitustie 6 FI-02600 Espoo FINLAND Phone: +358 20 747 6000 Internet: www.sitowise.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260