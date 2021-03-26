Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to vesting and exercise of Matching Shares

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 29 March 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060910917 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 34,948,387 shares (DKK 34,948,387) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,854 shares (DKK 3,854) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 34,952,241 shares (DKK 34,952,241) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 --------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848743