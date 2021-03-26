Anzeige
26.03.21
12:43 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2021 | 11:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to vesting and exercise of Matching Shares

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 29 March 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:                  DK0060910917                      
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:                  Orphazyme                         
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  34,948,387 shares (DKK 34,948,387)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:                3,854 shares (DKK 3,854)          
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   34,952,241 shares (DKK 34,952,241)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            DKK 1                             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            ORPHA                             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          145804                            
---------------------------------------------------------





_________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848743
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
