Helma Eigenheimbau's revenue has remained relatively resilient despite the impact of the pandemic as it expanded in FY20 by c 4.1% y-o-y to €274m. The company has also beaten the guidance it issued in August of pre-tax profit at €14-17m, reporting €22.5m for the year on the back of solid performance of all group companies in H220. For FY21, management guides to group revenue of €300-310m in FY21 and pre-tax profit at €25-26m. The company also targets annual revenue above €400m and more than €40m pre-tax profit by 2024 on the back of its extensive landbank, which represented a revenue potential of €1.8bn at end-2020.

