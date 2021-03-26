AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Postpones Year-End Financial Conference

AmeraMex to file a Form 12b-25 for a 15-calendar day extension

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has postponed its 2020 year-end conference call scheduled for Monday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company also announced that it is filing a Form 12b-25 for a 15-calendar day filing extension. The year-end Form 10K will now be filed on or before April 15, 2021 before 2:30 p.m. Pacific time

The Company's year-end conference call was postponed due to AmeraMex CEO, Lee Hamre, having an emergency appendectomy, this week, and the delayed filing of its Form 10K for 15 calendar days.

AmeraMex CFO Hope Stone commented, "Like most companies our size, we have a small accounting team which continues to work from home due to our county being on the highest 'lock down' status until just recently. This situation, combined with that of our auditors, who are also working from home, made things more difficult, like taking a physical inventory or getting the audit finished in time to complete and file our Form 10K by the March 31, 2020 deadline.

"We look forward to speaking with our shareholders as we are pleased with what we have accomplished for 2020. A news release will be disseminated shortly with the new date of the conference call."

