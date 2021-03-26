Better Collective A/S: The Nomination Committee Proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2021

Information

The Nomination Committee composed of Daniel Nyvang Mariussen (chairman), appointed by co-founders Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmusen, Martin Jonasson, appointed by Andra AP Fonden and also representing Tredje AP Fonden, Michael Knutsson, appointed by Knutsson Holdings, and Jens Bager, chairman of the board of directors, Better Collective, presents the following proposals:

that Andreas Nielsen, Partner at Bruun & Hjejle, is appointed chairman of the general meeting,





that the board of directors shall be comprised of six (6) board members,





that the following members of the board of directors shall be re-elected, Jens Bager (also to be reelected as chairman of the board of directors), Todd Dunlap, Klaus Holse, Leif Nørgaard, and Petra von Rohr. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes that Therese Hillman be elected to the board of directors". The qualifications of Therese Hillman are further described below. In short, the Nomination Committee's view is that Therese Hillman will bring solid experience and leadership knowledge from the iGaming industry.





that the board remuneration remains unchanged from last year. The remuneration of the chairman of the board of directors is proposed to be 90,000 EUR, and the remuneration to the other members of the board of directors to be 30,000 EUR each,





that the remuneration to the audit committee and the remuneration committee, respectively, is proposed to remain unchanged from last year. The remuneration of the chairman of a committee is proposed to be 13,500 EUR, and the remuneration to the other members of a committee is proposed to be 6,750 EUR,





that, in accordance with the audit committee's recommendation, remuneration to EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab shall be paid in accordance with an approved account,





that, in accordance with the audit committee's recommendation, elect EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab is re-elected as auditor until the close of the next annual general meeting





The work of the Nomination Committee and reasoned opinion regarding the Nomination Committee's proposal for the board of directors

According to the instruction and rules of procedure for the Nomination Committee adopted at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on May 18, 2018, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members representing the three largest shareholders as per the end of August each year, together with the chairman of the board of directors. The Nomination Committee has been formed in accordance with the instructions and the composition of the Nomination Committee was announced on October 8, 2020.

The Nomination Committee has had four meetings. The Nomination Committee has been presented with the board of director's self-assessment, with the board's view on future challenges to the board and the Company, and met with the CEO for an update on Better Collective's business model and future prospects. The Nomination Committee has further interviewed all members of the board of directors. The Nomination Committee motivates its proposal for the board of directors as follows:

The Nomination Committee has aspired to present at the annual general meeting a proposal which includes persons with appropriate experience and competence in fields that are crucial to the Company. Diversity as regards to age, gender, education, professional background, and other factors have been taken into account. The Company has applied a diversity policy, in compliance with section 99 b of the Danish Financial Statements Act as well as rule 4.1 of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code (the "Code"), when compiling its proposal for the board of directors. The Nomination Committee has also assessed the size of the board and any possible need for renewal. The Nomination Committee has finally also considered the requirements regarding independence in the Code.

The Nomination Committee has concluded that the proposed board of directors meets everything set forth as the proposed composition of the board of directors consists of two women and four men. The gender diversity is thus 33 % / 67 %, which, in the Nomination Committee's opinion, is consistent with the requirement of a balanced gender split. The Nomination Committee proposes a re-election of Jens Bager (also to be reelected as chairman of the board of directors), Todd Dunlap, Klaus Holse, Leif Nørgaard, and Petra von Rohr as well as the election of Therese Hillman. Søren Jørgensen has decided not to seek re-election.

Therese Hillman, a Swedish national born in 1980, was until recently Group CEO of NetEnt, a premium game supplier to online casino operators and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In this role, Therese has steered the company during a turnaround phase, in a time of changing regulation and market conditions, US market expansion, and a large acquisition of the fast-growing competitor Red Tiger. Ahead of joining NetEnt in 2017, Therese worked at Gymgrossisten.com for 10 years, where she was the CEO for 6 years and prior to that in the roles of COO and CFO. Gymgrossisten.com is a leading e-commerce sports nutrition company in the Nordics. Since 2018 Therese has been a board member of Actic, and has previously served as a board member of Unibet. Therese holds a M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from Stockholm School of Economics with exchange terms at the University of Virginia and the University of North Georgia. Therese is considered independent in relation to Better Collective and its shareholders. Therese holds no Better Collective shares.

The Nomination Committee believes that the proposed board of directors has the qualifications, experience and breadth appropriate to Better Collective's operations, phase of development, and other relevant circumstances. In the Nomination Committee's opinion, all proposed board members are to be considered independent in relation to the company, its management, and major shareholders.

Information on the board members proposed for re-election can be found on Better Collective's website) and in the annual report. The Nomination Committee proposes no changes to the principles for the appointment of the nomination committee.



For further information, please contact

Daniel Nyvang Mariussen, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, daniel@bumbleventures.com

Christina Bastius Thomsen, Head of Investor Relations, investor@bettercollective.com , +45 2363 8844



About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information, and iGaming communities. Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world's leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

