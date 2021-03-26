Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
WKN: A2DYY7 ISIN: SE0009997018 Ticker-Symbol: 4H3A 
Stuttgart
26.03.21
08:05 Uhr
26,950 Euro
+0,150
+0,56 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.03.2021 | 13:05
HMS Networks AB: The Swedish version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2020 is now available on www.hms-networks.com/ir

The Swedish version of HMS Networks' Annual Report 2020 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2020 will be available in mid-April and can be ordered from the Company by sending an e-mail to reception@hms.se. The English version of the Annual Report 2020 will be available on our website in the beginning of April.

For more information, please contact:
CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01
CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983

This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 CET on March 26, 2021.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment

  • HMS Annual Report 2020 (PDF) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58c0bfa7-1bdd-4960-a043-61410a486e8b)

