EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEFI Signs Strategic Agreement to Expand Sales Activity in New Zealand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) is pleased to announce a strategic 12-month sales agreement with Mad World Limited ("MW") in New Zealand. MW started in 2001 and was one of the first Sustainability Consultancies established in New Zealand. They assist clients with strategic sales and marketing activities by promoting green and sustainability technologies to government and industry clients that are seeking large scale sustainable solutions.

MW is one of the largest Sustainability Consultancies with operations in New Zealand, Australia and Asia. Their clients include large enterprise organizations, leading brands, local and national government departments, as well as industry associations.

As part of the agreement, MW will develop key sales and marketing collateral, identify, and approach a minimum of 50 customer targets for EYEfi's Smart Waste solution. They will also collaborate with EYEfi's channel partner (reseller), Fujitsu, providing sales leads to their organisation.

EYEfi has a well-established presence in New Zealand having worked with several major councils who participated in the initial deployment phase involving waste bins across the country. The sensors send data to waste collection providers who then schedule the most efficient time to empty bins based on their waste levels. The solution benefits the end customers and providers by reducing costs and provides a positive impact on the environment by reducing unsightly overflowing bins.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon, said "Mad World has established clients and relationships with local government and large organizations in the waste and water industries, that will help EYEfi accelerate its sales activities in New Zealand. It will also provide an opportunity to strategically position EYEfi's brand and products with a much broader set of key customers."

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

