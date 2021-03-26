Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Appoints VP of E-Commerce

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Kris Tarr has accepted the position of VP of E-Commerce with the Company.

Mr. Tarr initially joined Naturally Splendid as an Advisor in November 2020 and increased his role on February 3, 2021, as announced in an earlier news release. With this announcement, Kris increases his role further developing and implementing the Company's e-commerce and social media strategies as VP of E-Commerce.

Kris has worked for globally recognized organizations such as Coca-Cola, Disney, and Nickelodeon. In his career, he has pioneered e-commerce and social media strategies for a wide variety of clients ranging from global corporations to regional enterprises. This range of experience fits well with Naturally Splendid strategies as the process of building out a sophisticated online and e-commerce presence continues.

A survey by Dalhousie University reported that in 2019, barely 4% of Canadians were buying food online. As of April 2020, the report cited that 22% of Canadians are thinking of purchasing food online regularly even after the pandemic crisis is over.

Mr. Kris Tarr states, "I have been at the forefront of e-commerce and digital marketing for over two decades. In my time I have witnessed the shift in consumer trends to online purchases but never as dramatic as the last year during the pandemic. The need to shop safely began the acceleration of this trend. However, I firmly believe now that shoppers have become more accustomed to online shopping, this trend will continue to gain in popularity, and I look forward to bringing my decades of experience to Naturally Splendid to optimize this opportunity".

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "An online strategy has never been more important. Issues like safety, availability, and convenience are increasingly important considerations for a growing number of shoppers. In the time we have worked with Kris, he has exceeded expectations as we continue to build out our e-commerce strategies. We are most fortunate to have Kris leading the team during such a pivotal time as consumer trends continue to drive increased e-commerce transactions".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-465-0548 ext.105

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin

CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

