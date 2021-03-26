The German company expects to roll out its in-house proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology to implement a gigawatt production of electrolyzers. BP partners with UK gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) to develop blue hydrogen and Saudi Aramco teams up with Hyundai Heavy Industries to do the same. Italy's Snam wants to build hydrogen projects in the United Arab Emirates.Munich-based energy technology company Siemens Energy announced plans last week to produce green hydrogen at $1.50/kg by 2025 "based on large-scale commercial projects in operation." Currently, the project ...

