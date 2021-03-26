This week, the price of polysilicon reached RMB 124 ($18.9)/kg. All major categories of polysilicon products have seen their price increase by around 45% so far this year. Meanwhile, Tongwei has lowered the prices of its solar cells for April.Polysilicon prices have further increased in the past weeks, according to new data from the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) and Taiwanese market research company PV Infolink. This week, the price of the material reached RMB 124 ($18.9)/kg, compared to RMB 103/kg a month earlier, and to around RMB 84/kg at the beginning of 2021. All major categories ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...