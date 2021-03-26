German inverter manufacturer SMA has managed to shake off the impact of the pandemic by posting strong revenue and profits for 2020.From pv magazine Germany German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG reported a 26% year-on-year jump in revenue to €1.03 billion in fiscal 2020, as shipments rose 12% to 14.4 GW, pushing total revenue past the €1 billion mark for the first time since 2012. It also posted a net profit of €28.1 million, from a net loss of €8.6 million in 2019. Net liquidity fell from €303 million to €226 million in 2020, it said. "The decline is in particular due to the fact ...

