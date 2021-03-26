Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Maureen Wolff, CEO of strategic IR advisory firm Sharon Merrill, is the recipient of Investor Relations Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes excellence and the lasting positive impact on how investor relations is practiced globally.

Lifetime Achievement in Investor Relations awarded to Maureen Wolff, CEO, Sharon Merrill.

Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes excellence and the lasting positive impact on how investor relations is practiced globally.

With an international reputation as a preeminent strategic IR firm, Sharon Merrill partners with IROs and the C-Suite to drive value for both external and internal stakeholders. For 35 years, clients have relied on its senior-level counsel and communications expertise to guide them through every challenge - and meet every opportunity. Clients seek out Sharon Merrill to improve their IR program, manage a crisis, develop an ESG program, and crystallize their story. The firm delivers measurable results through crisp messaging, effective executive presentation development and training, and high investor engagement. Sharon Merrill takes a strategic approach to every situation as they leverage sophisticated stakeholder engagement and innovative digital media, social media, and branding strategies to help clients build enduring and value-creating relationships with the right audiences. Sharon Merrill: www.InvestorRelations.com.

