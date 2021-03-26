FactMR: Downdraft Paint Booth Segment is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.5%: Fact.MR Report

Application of industrial paint booth to remain moderate in automotive & construction sector. This revival of these industries is expected to aid the demand of industrial paint booth market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Fact.MR's report on global industrial paint booth market projects a sluggish growth to reach a value of over US$ 789 Mn by 2030-end. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the automotive and construction industry witnessed a dip in industrial paint booth manufacturing demand. However, with the relaxed regulations in lockdown, the upsurge in industrial paint booth products is anticipated through 2030.

According to the latest study, automotive and construction industry constitute of majority share in the industrial paint booth market. Hence, the major slump witnessed in both the industries has affected the sales of industrial paint booth. However, with the recovery in automotive industry, the demand for industrial paint booth is expected to regain traction in the upcoming years.

"Manufacturing companies are experiencing a slight slump with the production of downdraft paint booth. A slow rise in automotive and construction industry expected to aid the industrial paint booth demand," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Industrial paint booth sales to witness stagnancy of nearly 2.6% CAGR

China and India industrial paint booth sales growing

China to project a sluggish growth through 2021

Downdraft paint booth to account for major share

Automotive industry to witness deceleration in industrial paint booth sales

Prominent Drivers

Increasing demand from the construction industry to drive the market demand

Technological advancements in the paint industry to stimulate the growth in the upcoming years

Favorable environmental regulations to boost the demand for industrial paint booth

Key Restraints

Decline in adoption of industrial paint booth in automotive industry are likely to hinder sales

Competitive Landscape

Accudraft, Standard Tools & Equipment Co. Inc., RelyOn, Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions, Airblast Eurospray, Nova Verta International SpA, CELIBER Cabinas y Bancadas S.A., and Rohner are some of the key players profiled by Fact.MR. The market is highly consolidated, with leading players focusing on mergers and acquisition as their key strategies to stimulate the growth in the market.

For instance, in September 2020, Durr developed a new paint booth concept as EcoPro Booth paint by using new technology and reducing 95% energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

More Valuable Insights on Industrial paint booth Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed segmentation on the global industrial paint booth market. The study divulges essential insights on the industrial paint booth market on the basis of product (cross draft paint booth, semi downdraft paint booth, side draft paint booth, downdraft paint booth, open face paint booth, and bench paint booth), end-use (automotive, industrial, aerospace, construction & agriculture, and others), and key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which is the lucrative segment for the industrial paint booth market?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for market?

Which companies are leading the industrial paint booth market?

What will be the challenges that key players would face due to Covid-19?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players to revamp their position in the market?

