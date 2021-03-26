Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has reached an agreement with CustomsAlley (a reverse-trike vehicle manufacturer) to acquire the majority and controlling interest along with all the I.Ps., composite molds, assembly jigs and all the production EFF (equipment and fixtures) of three reverse-trike models from CustomsAlley. 808 Renewable Energy Corporation will ship all the production assets of these three reverse-trikes from Quebec to a new production facility located in Florida.

As Florida has warmer climate and ample composite material work force locally, it is an ideal place for 808 Renewable Energy Corporation to relocate the reverse-trike operation from Quebec to Florida and combine the existing gyrocopter composite material production operation together to further increase the productivity and increase the profitability. 808 Renewable Energy will roll out its gas engine models first (equipped with a 1200cc motorcycle engine made by the OEM manufacturer of BMW in Chongqing, China), then followed by a series of electric models in the second half year of 2021. The electric models will be equipped with the most advanced dual Hub-Drive Motors (In-Wheel Motors), Dual-Controllers, lithium-ion battery pack (10 kwh). It will qualify the $7,500. Federal Tax Credit for the consumers.

The Company will soon start its international advertising campaign to target the global market with the help of its newly-joined Spokesperson - Lynn Aronberg Capra.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words "hope," "anticipate," "may" and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight Aviation, LLC

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft.

