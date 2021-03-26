Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of LMK Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (132/21)

On request of LMK Group AB (publ), company registration number 559021-1263, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 29, 2021. The company has 17,074,074 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: LMKG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 12,678,592 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015556873 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219984 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559021-1263 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------------------- 4520 Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores -------------------------------------------- 1 See prospectus page 27-28 and 131-132, Sw version When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 29 up to and including March 30, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 27-28 and 131-132 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.