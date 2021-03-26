Anzeige
26.03.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of LMK Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (132/21)

On request of LMK Group AB (publ), company registration number 559021-1263,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 29, 2021. 

The company has 17,074,074 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:                             LMKG                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed1  12,678,592              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015556873            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          219984                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559021-1263             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name                                  
--------------------------------------------
45    Consumer Staples                      
--------------------------------------------
4520  Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
--------------------------------------------


1 See prospectus page 27-28 and 131-132, Sw version

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 29 up to and including March
30, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 27-28 and 131-132 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.
