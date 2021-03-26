As indicated at the pre-close update, trading conditions eased for Ebiquity in H220 as advertisers ventured back into the market after a COVID-19 affected first half. The group also gained new business, some following the withdrawal of Accenture from the media assurance market, with momentum continuing into Q121. Demand for Ebiquity's services should be amplified by the complexity of the market and advertisers' need to optimise the return on their spend. We expect the increased emphasis on digital capabilities, encapsulated in new KPIs, should help revenues - and profits - recover, which in turn will likely lead to an improved rating.

