Dr. Douglas S. Steinbrech: Acclaimed Alpha Male Plastic Surgery Group Opens Third Practice Location in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / After opening successful practices in New York and Los Angeles, male plastic surgery specialist Dr. Douglas S. Steinbrech and his Alpha Male Plastic Surgery Group have expanded their reach to the Midwest. Chicago's recent need for a practice dedicated to male plastic surgery and aesthetics has finally been fulfilled, as Dr. Steinbrech's new location at 737 N Michigan Ave, Suite 2140 in Chicago is now accepting patients.

In 2013, as the number of men seeking plastic surgery in the New York City area increased, Dr. Steinbrech launched Male Plastic Surgery New York, along with a dedicated website for the practice. So strong was the demand that, only a few years later, a second practice opened in Beverly Hills. Minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures alone have increased in volume by nearly 200% since 2000, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Now, with demand increasing across the country, men seeking cosmetic surgery and enhancement in the Chicago metropolitan area now have access to a dedicated male practice with a record of satisfaction and success along both coasts. Dr. Steinbrech's Chicago practice provides a diverse array of cosmetic and surgical procedures, including liposuction, Botox, fillers, fat transfer and an array of surgical implants. With procedures such as male Botox injections on the rise (over 400% from 2019 to 2020), there was a need for a third practice. Dr. Steinbrech chose Chicago as he saw increased demand from men in NYC who utilized his fly-in program from other cities.

"Alpha Male Plastic Surgery was created solely for men, offering male before and after photos and services that strictly men are looking for," Dr. Steinbrech said. "Why Chicago? I'm a Midwesterner. We have had such great success in New York and Beverly Hills. We've been so happy with the great transformations we've been able to make for our patients. We think we can help people in the Midwest."

Dr. Steinbrech is extremely excited about the practice's recent launch, with Alpha Male Plastic Surgery Group now boasting a truly national presence. Along with the new practice located in Chicago, the Group is planning an expansion into the Miami area, as well as launching Alpha Wear, a line of postoperative garments to aid patients through the healing process.

About Dr. Steinbrech

Dr. Douglas S. Steinbrech is a Plastic Surgeon based in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons under the American Board of Medical Specialties. Dr. Steinbrech spent eight years training at New York University in General and Plastic Surgery in addition to extensive research. Dr. Steinbrech specializes in surgical and minimally-invasive techniques such as facelifts, liposuction, Botox, Jawline recontouring, high definition liposuction, and "daddy do-overs." He is best known for BodyBanking®, a procedure designed specifically for men that allows the transfer of fat from an undesirable part of the body to the other. In 2020, Dr. Steinbrech spearheaded the release of the industry's quintessential textbook on male aesthetic plastic surgery alongside some of the field's top surgeons.

For more information visit maleplasticsurgery.com

Contact:

Tom La Vecchia, MBA

X Factor Media

Phone: 908-591-1490

http://TheXFactorTeam.com

SOURCE: Dr. Douglas S. Steinbrech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637639/Acclaimed-Alpha-Male-Plastic-Surgery-Group-Opens-Third-Practice-Location-in-Chicago