Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
26.03.21
11:56 Uhr
6,240 Euro
-0,055
-0,87 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1406,18017:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2021 | 16:41
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: [Correction] GOGL - Special General Meeting

26.03.2021

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on March 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda (the "Meeting"). The following resolution was in line with the proposal in the notice to the Meeting.

The Company's authorized share capital be increased from US$10,000,000.00 divided into 200,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each to US$15,000,000.00 divided into 300,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each by the creation of 100,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each.

Hamilton, Bermuda
March 26, 2021


GOLDEN OCEAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.