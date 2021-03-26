Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider and close associates

Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS («IRIC»), a related party of chairman Narve Reiten and board member Bård Brath Ingerø of Vow ASA has today settled the company's forward contract with Sparebank1 Markets by acquiring 5 328 178 shares in Vow ASA. The new shareholding is 31 145 000 shares, 27.26 % of the total outstanding shares (including 5 million shares issued by the board on March 23).

In addition, IRIC has pledged 20 million Vow ASA shares in favor of DnB in connection with a new loan facility.

Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.

For further queries, please contact:

Vow ASA

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Tel: + 47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments