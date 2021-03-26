Max Maxwell: Financial Education Tour Debuts April 10th in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / A group of minority real estate investors will headline a speaking tour to share insights into creating generational wealth. The Atlanta event dubbed the Generation Wealth Tour on April 10th represents the kickoff of an eight-city national tour that will crisscross the U.S. this summer, teaching attendees how to build wealth through entrepreneurship. The events are free.

The speakers, on what is being called the "Generation (of) Wealth Tour" or GWT, are investors who accumulated their wealth in a variety of ways, but have a common focus on real estate.

Organizers point out that this is not a real estate only event.

Studies conducted before lockdown indicated black household wealth sat at just $17k, while average white households had net worth ten times that amount, approx. $175k. Recent data indicates this gap has widened in the wake of COVID induced layoffs and evictions, which disproportionately hit black households.

Organizers are banking that as the country opens back up, many will flock to events like GWT, as the memory of COVID motivates families to get their financial houses in order.

The first event takes place April 10th at the Georgia Conference Center.

The full roster of speakers: Alex Saenz, Brandon Rule, Chris Senegal, Max Maxwell, Elijah Rubin, Komichel Johnson, Chris Jefferson, Jimmy Tu, Jordan Morgan, Auctavius Bennett, Vince Harris, Brandon Riddick-Seales and Nasar El-Arabi.

Other tour cities: Houston, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., Phoenix and Dallas.

