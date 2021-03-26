Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Stuttgart
26.03.21
15:49 Uhr
4,330 Euro
+0,308
+7,66 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2021 | 17:05
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2021 Annual General Meeting

Hamilton, Bermuda 26 March 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelud, CFO
Tel: 47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com


ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.


AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.