JML Law Wins Appeal in 'Unprecedented' Disability Case Against LAUSD For Failure to Accommodate Teacher With Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity

Brown v. LAUSD establishes that symptoms of 'electromagnetic hypersensitivity' a.k.a. 'Microwave Sickness' could be deemed a 'physical disability' under the FEHA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Today, JML Law announced it has won a major appeal in the California Court of Appeal that establishes that a plaintiff who pleads symptoms and physical manifestations of "electromagnetic hypersensitivity" has adequately alleged that they suffer from a "physical disability" under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act ("FEHA").

In the majority opinion handed down in the case, Brown v. LAUSD (Appeal No. B294240), the Court of Appeal recognized that it doesn't matter whether or not other courts in the United States have recognized "electromagnetic hypersensitivity" as a disability under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") because JML Law's client, Laurie Brown, has brought her case not under the ADA, but under FEHA, which is broader in scope. The Court of Appeal held that Brown sufficiently alleged that she suffered from a physical disability under the FEHA and that she sufficiently stated a cause of action for failure to accommodate, where she alleged that LAUSD refused to honor an accommodation which LAUSD had agreed to provide to Brown. The Court of Appeal stated that based on their reading of Brown's First Amended Complaint, "LAUSD's actions here do not align with those of an employer taking positive steps to accommodate the employee's limitations."

The complete published opinion by the Court of Appeal can be accessed at https://www.courts.ca.gov/opinions/documents/B294240.PDF.

JML Law represents Brown, a former middle school teacher who had worked for LAUSD for decades and had hoped to continue teaching there for years to come. However, that was made impossible because LAUSD allegedly refused to accommodate her in returning to the classroom. As a result of not being accommodated, her employment with LAUSD ended.

In 2015, LAUSD installed and began operating a new Wi-Fi system at Millikan Middle School, where Brown worked, despite several medical personnel who allegedly indicated during public school board hearings that they were uncertain about the long-term effects the Wi-Fi system would have on students and staff. Shortly after the new commercial-grade Wi-Fi was installed, Brown allegedly began to experience chronic pain, headaches, nausea, itching, burning sensations on her skin, ear issues, shortness of breath, inflammation, heart palpitations, respiratory complications, foggy headedness, and fatigue.

Allegedly, LAUSD granted Brown's first request for accommodation, although it turned out to be ineffective. She made a second request for accommodation which the school district initially denied, but then granted Brown's second request, only to allegedly stall for over a year before ultimately reneging on the approved accommodation altogether.

"JML Law firm is proud to be bringing justice for Ms. Brown, a dedicated middle-school teacher who was simply trying to do the job she loved," said Jennifer Lipski, lead attorney on the case and partner at JML Law.

