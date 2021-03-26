Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
25.03.21
17:16 Uhr
6,926 Euro
+0,034
+0,49 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9327,08419:17
6,9447,05219:18
PR Newswire
26.03.2021 | 17:34
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Annual Financial Report

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 26

26 March 2021

Rightmove plc

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Rightmove plc ('the Company') confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 ('2020 Annual Report') and Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') have today been issued to shareholders.

Copies of the 2020 Annual Report and the AGM Notice are available to download from the Company's website at plc.rightmove.co.uk, and have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority for publication through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Company's 2021 AGM will be held at 10am on Friday, 7 May 2021 at the Company's London office 33 Soho Square, London, W1D 3QU.

Attendance and voting at the 2021 AGM

The Board values the opportunity to interact with our shareholders at the AGM, however, in view of current Government guidance on public gatherings and non-essential travel, regrettably the Board does not anticipate that shareholders (other than those required to form a quorum at the meeting) will be permitted to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM by submitting any questions relating to the meeting business via email to CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk, in advance of the meeting, and appointing a proxy online or by post. Details of the appointment of proxies can be found in the AGM Notice.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.