RIGHTMOVE PLC - Annual Financial Report

26 March 2021

Rightmove plc

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Rightmove plc ('the Company') confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 ('2020 Annual Report') and Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') have today been issued to shareholders.

Copies of the 2020 Annual Report and the AGM Notice are available to download from the Company's website at plc.rightmove.co.uk, and have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority for publication through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Company's 2021 AGM will be held at 10am on Friday, 7 May 2021 at the Company's London office 33 Soho Square, London, W1D 3QU.

Attendance and voting at the 2021 AGM

The Board values the opportunity to interact with our shareholders at the AGM, however, in view of current Government guidance on public gatherings and non-essential travel, regrettably the Board does not anticipate that shareholders (other than those required to form a quorum at the meeting) will be permitted to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM by submitting any questions relating to the meeting business via email to CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk, in advance of the meeting, and appointing a proxy online or by post. Details of the appointment of proxies can be found in the AGM Notice.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk