Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Dow Jones News
26.03.2021 | 17:37
TUI AG: TUI Group - Related Party Transaction - Disposal of 10% minority holding in Togebi Holdings Ltd 'TUI Russia' to KN-Holding LLC

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: TUI Group - Related Party Transaction - Disposal of 10% minority holding in Togebi Holdings Ltd 'TUI Russia' to 
KN-Holding LLC 
26-March-2021 / 17:06 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hannover, 26.03.2021. TUI Group announces it has completed an agreement to dispose of its remaining 10% shareholding in 
TUI Russia, to KN-Holding, the existing 90% shareholder of TUI Russia. 
The disposal has been agreed for an off-set value of USDUSD11.9m, with TUI receiving a cash benefit from the repayment of 
a proportion of outstanding loans on closing of the agreement. 
 
Going forward, TUI Russia intends to pursue a standalone digital transformation strategy and the TUI brand will 
continue to be used under a brand license agreement. 
 
KN-Holdings LLC is wholly owned and controlled by Kirill and Nikita Mordashov and is the majority owner of Unifirm Ltd. 
Unifirm Ltd, according to its latest voting rights notification, owns approximately 30.1% of TUI Group and KN-Holding 
is therefore considered to be a related party. 
 
The agreement falls within the FCA Listing Rules 11.1.10R and a sponsor's written confirmation has been obtained 
stating that the agreement is fair and reasonable as far as TUI Group's shareholders are concerned. 
 
 
ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES 
 
Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations                       Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ 
and Corporate Finance                                                 +49 (0)511 566 1425 
 
Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations              Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 
 
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas 
Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager                        Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 
 
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia 
Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager                          Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 
 
 
Media 
Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations, Group Communications Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6024 Media Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96427 
EQS News ID:    1179045 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
