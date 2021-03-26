Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 
Frankfurt
26.03.21
17:20 Uhr
18,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
FTSE-250
FTSE-250
Travis Perkins plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release Of Guarantor

DJ NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - RELEASE OF GUARANTOR 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - RELEASE OF GUARANTOR 
26-March-2021 / 16:07 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 
 
26 March 2021 
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 
NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - RELEASE OF GUARANTOR 
relating to the GBP300,000,000 4.50 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2023 guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis 
Perkins plc 
 (ISIN: XS1407695680, Common Code: 140769568) (the "Notes") 
 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, on 23 March 2021, Wickes Building Supplies Limited (the " 
Released Guarantor") was released of its obligations as guarantor under the Issuer's Principal Bank Facility. 
Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(e) of the Notes), the Released Guarantor has been released of all of its 
obligations as a Guarantor under the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 12 May 2016 relating to them (the "Trust Deed"). 
All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein. 
For further information, please contact: 
Jonathan Faasse 
Group Treasury Manager 
Travis Perkins plc 
Email: jonathan.faasse@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
IMPORTANT NOTICE - INTENDED ADDRESSEES 
NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES THAT WOULD PERMIT THE POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT 
IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED 
BY THE ISSUER TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS 
NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER OF 
SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96428 
EQS News ID:    1179061 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
