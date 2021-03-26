Anzeige
26.03.2021
Index: Change in Issuance of Proformas for Nordic, Baltic, First North, and VINX Indexes

Nasdaq will discontinue publication of Preliminary Proformas for Nordic,
Baltic, First North, and VINX indexes effective May 2021. As a result, the
following key changes will be made to the proforma publication process: 

  -- All proformas will be released at least five (5) trading days prior to the
     corresponding index reconstitution or rebalance effective dates.

  -- Proformas will be exclusively available to licensed index entitlement
     subscribers.

  -- Proformas will be available on GIW and GIFFD, as applicable. Index Watch
     announcements will be published as proformas become available.


This change will bring the operation of Nordic, Baltic, First North, and VINX
indexes in-line with Nasdaq's global standards for index operations. 

 If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global
Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844
717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at
IndexServices@nasdaq.com. 

To access the Global Index Watch website, click the following link
https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/.
