Index: Change in Issuance of Proformas for Nordic, Baltic, First North, and VINX Indexes

Nasdaq will discontinue publication of Preliminary Proformas for Nordic, Baltic, First North, and VINX indexes effective May 2021. As a result, the following key changes will be made to the proforma publication process: -- All proformas will be released at least five (5) trading days prior to the corresponding index reconstitution or rebalance effective dates. -- Proformas will be exclusively available to licensed index entitlement subscribers. -- Proformas will be available on GIW and GIFFD, as applicable. Index Watch announcements will be published as proformas become available. This change will bring the operation of Nordic, Baltic, First North, and VINX indexes in-line with Nasdaq's global standards for index operations. If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at IndexServices@nasdaq.com. To access the Global Index Watch website, click the following link https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/.