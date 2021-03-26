Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:ALSSI) (Euronext: ALSSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company that specializes in ultrasound medical imaging (echography) (the "Company"), announces that its combined general shareholders' meeting (both ordinary and extraordinary), has been held today at the Company's registered office (the "Shareholders' Meeting

With the exception of the 5th and 6th resolutions (relating to related-party agreements submitted for its approval) and the 17th resolution (relating to the share capital increase reserved for members of a group savings plan), the Shareholders' General Meeting adopted all of the other resolutions (ordinary and extraordinary) submitted to it.

Thus, the Shareholders' General Meeting approved, notably, the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020, the renewal of the directors' mandates as well as the resolutions relating to the operations of capital reduction to zero motivated by losses followed by one or more capital increase operations of a maximum amount of 60 million euros (including the issue premium) in order to reconstitute the negative equity of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes for each resolution are published on SuperSonic Imagine's website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr).

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFastTM) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFastTM is ShearWave elastography (SWETM), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFastTM allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 3,000 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's total revenues for the 2020 financial year amounted to €19.2 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (symbol: ALSSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005397/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Investor Relations

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

supersonicimagine@newcap.eu

+33 44 71 94 94