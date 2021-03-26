Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) hereby announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document.

The Universal Registration Document was filed on 26 March 2021 with the French Markets Authority (AMF).

The French version is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company's website at: https://www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/financials/universal-registration-document/.

The document includes the 2020 Annual Financial Report composed of the Board of Director's Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2020 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditor's Reports as well as the Statutory Auditor's fees.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority's website at: https://www.amf-france.org/.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

