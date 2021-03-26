DJ Block Commodities Ltd: RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER 26-March-2021 / 17:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities", "BLCC" or the "Company") RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER Block Commodities announces that First Sentinel Corporate Finance has resigned as AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Block Commodities Limited Ian Tordoff nc@blockcommodities.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 96433 EQS News ID: 1179100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

