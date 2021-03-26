Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5168 ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.03.2021 | 19:28
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Block Commodities Ltd: RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER

DJ Block Commodities Ltd: RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER 

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) 
Block Commodities Ltd: RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER 
26-March-2021 / 17:54 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under 
the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is 
now considered to be in the public domain. 
 
BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED 
("Block Commodities", "BLCC" or the "Company") 
RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER 
Block Commodities announces that First Sentinel Corporate Finance has resigned as AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company 
with immediate effect. 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Block Commodities Limited 
Ian Tordoff                nc@blockcommodities.com 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GG00B4QYTJ50 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          BLCC 
LEI Code:      2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 
Sequence No.:  96433 
EQS News ID:   1179100 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 13:55 ET (17:55 GMT)

BLOCK COMMODITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.