Compassion Center: AIPPPA In Full Support Of Ryan's Law

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Congratulations to the California Senate for UNANIMOUSLY passing the landmark SB 311 this week! We would like to continue to support and encourage the CA Assembly and Governor Newsom and his office to put this bill into law, providing Californians much needed relief.

SB 311 Ryan's Law, also known as Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, will provide much needed change in policy, allowing our colleagues to be both compassionate and complicit in providing a higher quality of life to fellow Californians during the most vulnerable time of their lives. To that end, the Amalgamated Integrative Providers, Practitioners And Professionals Association states their complete support for SB 311, Ryan's Law.

To protect the health and safety of patients, employees and others, SB 311 Ryan's Law provides the following: 1) thebill will authorize a healthcare facility to reasonably restrict the manner in which a patient stores and uses medical cannabis to ensure the safety of other patients, guests, providers and employees of the healthcare facility, 2) it does not apply to patients who are receiving emergency care, nor state hospitals and 3) just like with cigarettes and nicotine, smoking and vaping medical cannabis is expressly prohibited. To protect institutions, Ryan's Law provides a safe harbor clause, allowing for healthcare facilities to suspend the program if there is any federal intervention. A victory for all involved!

While progress has been made on recreational cannabis, patients have been left behind and disproportionately discriminated against in the healthcare system. Patient rights are being violated when they are not allowed to consume medical cannabis- their chosen method of treatment. In order to do so, we need changes in legislation, like Ryan's Law, to create a pathway for patient safety and success. Maintaining continuity of care is vital for wellness. SB 311 catches the laws up to speed with science by lawfully providing patients with the option of safe-consistent access to medical cannabis while in the hospital system that provides positive, low risk and safe outcomes for all.

Healthcare facilities need to have a clear legal path to provide patients with access to using medical cannabis while in their facilities, and Ryan's Law provides just that. Evan DeZeeuw, PharmD, Board President of AIPPPA.org is seen quoting saying, "Ryan's Law would return the innate right of choice to our patients while allowing providers to fulfill our duty of acting for the patient's best interest. I urge the California Assembly and Governor Newsom to review SB 311 scientifically and empathetically as opposed to through the lens of misinformation-based fear that has driven policy over the last century".

Now is the time! Support SB311 today by calling California Assembly and Governor Newsom and tell them you fully support ending enforcement actions against healthcare facilities and providers, so that patients can get the relief they desperately need.

The Amalgamated Integrative Providers, Practitioners And Professionals Association (AIPPPA), also known as AIPPPA.org, is a United States-based nonprofit tax-exempt 501(c) organization that provides education, accreditation, certification, advocacy, oversight, credentialing and investigation that focuses on new trends in individualized wellness optimization.

