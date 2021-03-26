Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XW ISIN: CNE1000002Z3 Ticker-Symbol: BJI 
Frankfurt
26.03.21
08:05 Uhr
0,124 Euro
+0,002
+1,64 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1210,15020:54
0,1190,15320:55
PR Newswire
26.03.2021 | 20:34
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement on Resolutions of The Supervisory Committee

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement on Resolutions of The Supervisory Committee

PR Newswire

London, March 26

Announcement on Resolutions of The Supervisory Committee

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Announcement on Resolutions of The Supervisory Committee
For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474997/Announcement_on_Resolutions_of_The_Supervisory_Committee.pdf

DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.