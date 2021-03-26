Anzeige
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 
Tradegate
26.03.21
18:25 Uhr
6,920 Euro
+0,490
+7,62 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2021 | 21:41
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - 2021 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
March 26, 2021

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


