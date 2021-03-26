The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 25, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 mar 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Warrant 2.489,00 2.489,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Swap 77.905,00 77.905,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 2.527,00 2.527,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 78.652,00 78.652,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 4.262,00 4.262,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Swap 14.541,00 14.541,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Convertible bond 546.573,00 546.573,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 133.505,00 133.505,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 4.307,00 4.307,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Convertible bond 13.081,00 13.081,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 18.471,00 18.471,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 36,00 36,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 870.523,00 870.523,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1.166.363,00 1.166.363,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 10.798,00 10.798,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Warrant 64.731,00 64.731,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,39% 2,59% Voting rights 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,39% 2,59%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108607