MAP FinTech's regulatory reporting software streamlines reporting processes to free up human capital.

Firms can better manage and streamline their reporting obligations thanks to software from regulatory technology provider MAP FinTech UK. With some reporting requiring up to hourly attention, automating these processes through theirsoftware gives operations and compliance officers the freedom to address more complex tasks requiring detailed attention and expertise.

Designed by compliance and regulations experts, MAP FinTech UK's reporting software offerings are mapped to international financial regulations and can be tailored to suit organisational reporting needs. Their solution-based software is developed in tandem with evolutions in international regulations, allowing users to remain agile and responsive to industry developments. Reporting services covered by MAP FinTech UK's software include but are not limited to:

MiFiD II/MiFIR

EU and UK Market Infrastructure Regulation ( EMIR

EU and UK Securities Financing Transactions Regulation ( SFTR

Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC

Best Execution RTS27 and RTS28

CRS (Common Reporting Standard) and FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act)

(Common Reporting Standard) and (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) DAC6 (Directive on Administrative Cooperation)

Mark Ellis, MAP Fintech's Senior UK Business Development Manager, commented:

"Regulatory reporting is a necessity for firms, but being necessary doesn't make executing it any easier or more appealing. That's why our reporting software exists: to resolve reporting issues. At MAP FinTech we don't just figure out the best way to manage your reporting challenges we streamline them and give you full oversight, so that your organisational talent can focus on bigger and better things."

For more information on MAP FinTech's Reporting system and solutions, visit: https://mapfintech.com/solutions/

About MAP FinTech

MAP FinTech is a leading and award-winning regulatory technology provider for the financial services industry, specialising in reporting solutions arising from the requirements of a number of complex and challenging international regulations such as EMIR, MiFID II/MiFIR, SFTR, FATCA, DAC6 and CRS. MAP FinTech also provides innovative and comprehensive solutions for Best Execution Monitoring, RTS 27/28 reporting, AML Transaction Monitoring and Screening, eKYC (Screening, eIDV, Document Authentication) and Trade Surveillance (Market Abuse).

For more information on MAP Fintech's products and services, visit www.mapfintech.com or contact the team at +44 207 060 5540 or info@mapfintech.co.uk.

