Positive scientific opinion adopted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) supports national authorities within European (EU) member states on the use of regdanvimab (CT-P59) for the treatment of COVID-19, prior to formal marketing authorisation being granted

Rolling review of regdanvimab (CT-P59) has been initiated by the EMA in parallel, to accelerate time to potential marketing authorisation

Regdanvimab (CT-P59) demonstrated neutralising capability against key emerging mutations, including the UK variant in addition to six variant genome mutations of SARS-CoV-2

Initial sales agreements for regdanvimab (CT-P59) have been made for Nordic countries

Celltrion Group today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for the company's anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment candidate, regdanvimab (CT-P59). The CHMP recommends that regdanvimab can be considered a treatment option for patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, based on a reasonable likelihood that the medicine may provide clinical benefit, and a low likelihood of harm.1

Under Article 5 (3) of Regulation 726/2004, the CHMP's scientific opinion provides a harmonised EU- level opinion on the efficacy, quality and safety of antibodies. The scientific opinion can be considered by EU member states when making decisions on the possible use of monoclonal antibody therapies at a national level prior to a marketing authorisation.

The EMA has also initiated a rolling review of regdanvimab based on data from animal studies (non- clinical data) and clinical trials, in addition to data on the quality of the medicine. The EMA uses its rolling review process to accelerate the assessment of a promising medicine during a public health emergency and once finalised it will provide the basis of an EU marketing authorisation for the monoclonal antibody treatment.

"Today's CHMP positive scientific opinion by the EMA takes us a significant step closer to providing a safe and effective monoclonal antibody treatment against COVID-19 worldwide. Based on clinical data and CHMP's positive scientific opinion, regdanvimab has been adopted and contracts for initial supplies have been made with distributors towards Nordic countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland," said Dr. HoUng Kim, Ph.D., Head of Medical and Marketing Division at Celltrion Healthcare. "We believe the CHMP's positive opinion will accelerate reviews and authorisations by national authorities who may take evidence-based decisions on the use of our therapy. We will also continue to work in close collaboration with the EMA to complete the rolling review and marketing authorisation process."

Regarding mutations, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has independently confirmed that CT-P59 successfully neutralised the SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7) in addition to the previously identified six variant genome mutations of SARS-CoV-2 (variants S·L·V·G·GH·GR). They also added that cocktail therapy of CT-P59 with another monoclonal antibody candidate demonstrated neutralising capability against the UK (B.1.1.7) and South African (B.1.351) variants.

Global Principal Investigator Professor Adrian Streinu-Cercel, MD, PhD, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest, Romania, commented, "CT-P59 has demonstrated its ability to shorten time to clinical recovery and reduce rate of progression to severe COVID-19. From the clinical trial, one of my patients with COVID-19 aged 85 and with an underlying condition, has recovered from the virus within 48 hours of being treated with CT-P59. The antibody treatment candidate would be most useful within 3-5 days of testing positive for the virus. This will greatly aid efforts to address the current burden on healthcare systems and resources."

ENDS -

Notes to Editors:

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients' access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US FDA cGMP and the EU GMP guidelines. Celltrion Healthcare endeavours to offer high-quality cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 110 different countries. For more information please visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us.

About CT-P59 (regdanvimab)

CT-P59 was identified as a potential treatment for COVID-19 through screening of antibody candidates and selecting those that showed the highest potency in neutralising the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In vitro and in vivo pre-clinical studies showed that CT-P59 strongly binds to SARS-CoV-2 RBD and significantly neutralize the wild type and mutant viruses of concern including the UK variant (B.1.17). In in vivo models, CT-P59 effectively reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 and inflammation in lung. Results from the global Phase I clinical trial of CT-P59 demonstrated a promising safety, tolerability, antiviral effect and efficacy profile in patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.2 Celltrion also has recently commenced the development of a neutralising antibody cocktail with CT-P59 against new emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws.

These statements may be identified by words such as "prepares", "hopes to", "upcoming", "plans to", "aims to", "to be launched", "is preparing, "once gained", "could", "with the aim of", "may", "once identified", "will", "working towards", "is due", "become available", "has potential to", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare's management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

References

1 EMA issues advice on use of regdanvimab for treating COVID-19 European Medicines Agency (europa.eu). Last accessed 26 March 2021.

2 Celltrion Data on file

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005492/en/

Contacts:

Holly Barber

hbarber@hanovercomms.com

+44 (0) 07759 301620

Donna Curran

dcurran@hanovercomms.com

+44 (0) 7984 550312